Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 218,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.