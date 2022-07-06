Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.79 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

