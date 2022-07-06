Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 84,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

