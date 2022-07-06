Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

