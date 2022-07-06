ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $245.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average is $301.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

