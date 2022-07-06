Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.