Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165,130 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $35,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Olin by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Olin by 2,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 468,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

