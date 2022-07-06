Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $32.77 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,766,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $32,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

