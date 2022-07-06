Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 460,775 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 460,775 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Natera by 77.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 418,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock worth $474,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

