Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $322.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day moving average is $292.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

