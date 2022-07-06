Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 617.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $32,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

