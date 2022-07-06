Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 180,703 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180,703 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXT opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,734,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,339,645.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 506,965 shares of company stock worth $42,551,771 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

