Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 292.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $218.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

