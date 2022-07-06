Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 76,125 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 646.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.47 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.