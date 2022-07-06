The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

