Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.