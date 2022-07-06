Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 549,693 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1,428.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 588,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

