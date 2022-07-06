SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.77% of SM Energy worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

