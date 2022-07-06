Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13,078.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

GPN stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

