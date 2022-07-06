Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 73,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

