1,647 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in WEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.