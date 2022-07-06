Berkshire Bank Sells 168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $357.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

