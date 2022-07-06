Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

NVIDIA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

