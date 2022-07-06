Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

