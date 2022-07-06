Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

