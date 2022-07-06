Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.