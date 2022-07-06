UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 1st

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 316.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in UDR by 634.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 403,127 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in UDR by 115.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.