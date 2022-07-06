UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 1st

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 316.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in UDR by 634.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 403,127 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in UDR by 115.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.