Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $10.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.