Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 223,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.