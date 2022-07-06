U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 25th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 37.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

