Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $705.88

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSONGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.88 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 755.40 ($9.15). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 747.40 ($9.05), with a volume of 1,008,769 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 755 ($9.14) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.57) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 843.67 ($10.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 758.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.