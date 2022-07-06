Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $705.88

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.88 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 755.40 ($9.15). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 747.40 ($9.05), with a volume of 1,008,769 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 755 ($9.14) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.57) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 843.67 ($10.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 758.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

