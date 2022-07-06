Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.63. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 3,872,899 shares.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,875,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,115,290. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$807,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,699,350.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.