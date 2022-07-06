WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $1.25. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 3,700 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
About WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI)
