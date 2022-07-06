OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.78

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.78 and traded as high as $86.54. OSI Systems shares last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 5,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

