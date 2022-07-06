KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.58

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.81. KVH Industries shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 73,756 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.