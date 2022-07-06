Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Isoray shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,244 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Isoray by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 61.8% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.