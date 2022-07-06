Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Isoray shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,244 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.