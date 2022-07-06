China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,819 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI Get Rating ) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

