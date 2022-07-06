Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $34.73. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

