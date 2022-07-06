Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.33

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $29.97. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 989 shares trading hands.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $114,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,629.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.