Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.15. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 140,550 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAT. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

