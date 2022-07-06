Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.03

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $23.40. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 4,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

