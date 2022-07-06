Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 589.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $39,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $14,740,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 2,513,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

