International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3,283.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 119.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.