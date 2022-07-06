Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

