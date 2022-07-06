Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 332,503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $43,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.