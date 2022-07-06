WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $44,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

