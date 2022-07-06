Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 897,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $44,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NYSE:AR opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

