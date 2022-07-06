Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 863,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

