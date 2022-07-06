Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,431,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $60,010,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,094,520 shares in the company, valued at $336,529,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,000 shares of company stock worth $65,809,380. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.