Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 93.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 377.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV opened at $476.94 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.79. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

